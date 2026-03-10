I’m rarely surprised by online controversy. It’s 2026 and my heart is hardened. Yet the massive backlash to Timothée Chalamet’s recent comments about opera and ballet still managed to shock me.

“I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera, or, you know, things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore,’ ” he said last month in a CNN and Variety town hall opposite Matthew McConaughey. “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership.”

As a general matter, opera people did not take that flippant remark with “all respect.” After Chalamet’s comments were clipped in isolation and published online late last week, the outrage crescendoed rapidly, from a social media backlash to a transatlantic opera chorus of indignation.