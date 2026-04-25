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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
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Judea Pearl's article is a great reminder of the history related to the founding of Israel, a history that so many in.media and politics and academia want to either forget or lie about.

And whenever I see his name my first thought is of his son Daniel, who was viciously murdered by the same types who committed the atrocities of Oct 7, atrocities that also are either denied or justified by todays media, politicians and academics. Note the common theme and pattern for it repeats itself so often throughout history. History must be taught and not bastardized

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