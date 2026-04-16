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Tech
Political Violence
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Pamela's avatar
Pamela
32m

What the heck is a "linear viewer"?

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Hugh Curley's avatar
Hugh Curley
1h

LLM AI is here. You cannot put the genie back in the bottle. With that frame of mind, HOW can we make the best use of it and learn to live with it. Cars, TV, computers, transistors, the internet, all changed how humanity lives. And each of these inventions SERVE us. LLM AI can also, but we have to learn how to use it. How about some positive articles about moving forward instead of negative articles saying how bad things are and can only get worse?

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