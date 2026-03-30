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Phil Gramm
Phil Gramm was a Congressman from the Sixth Congressional District of Texas from 1979–1985 and a U.S. Senator from Texas from 1985–2002.
Tags:
Elections
Texas
Conservatism
Republicans
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