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Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
11m

Jamie Metzl coauthored with ChatGPT- his revised “ Ten Commandments”

He posted about it on X a week or two ago - I responded there as well

I admire Mr Metzl work on The Origins of Covid - he knew early on that the Voronezh was a Gain of Function engineered virus made in China.Mr Metzel is a scholar of China and is fluent in the language , A PhD from Oxford and a law degree from Harvard

He worked for in both Bill Clinton and Barak Hussein Obama administration

He worked in the National Security Council and the Asia Society under Richard Holbrook

He is a Proud Democrat

He posted the following on AOC

“I am a Democrat. I would never support AOC for president. It would be suicidal for the Democratic Party to choose a far left extremist as our candidate.”

He has brave,y speak out against Hamas and against not only the far right ( as one would expect from a Dem, but against the “ far left “ in his own party. He is unwilling to admit that this group is now the mainstream of his party

He calls both Hasan Piker and Nick Fuentes “ enemies of America’s democratic values”

https://x.com/jamiemetzl/status/2042642681508073493?s=46

He I called for the 25 th Amendment to be invoked on Trump after Trumps post pictir3 of Trump “; healing the sick “:https://x.com/jamiemetzl/status/2043708548891242597?s=46

Here he is on 4/5/26

I am a Democrat and a lifelong human rights advocate. I very much hope America is as successful as possible in our war with Iran and that the Iranian regime will be neutered. I fully support our troops. Any Americans who think otherwise should be condemned.”

In sum

He is an unusual Democrat who isn’t afraid to buck his Party publicly and that is admirable

He is one of the only brilliant intellectuals still in the Democratic Party - I can’t think of another

He calls things honestly the way he sees them rather than spout the party lies

The Ten Commandments require no revision

Progressivism is not liberalism - it is liberalism run amok so that it is actually regressive and destructive

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rak3re's avatar
rak3re
1h

Free Press fam — because I'm a dork and love cross-tabs and opinion data on topics like these, I built an interactive app to gauge how different communities stack up on a variety of takes across different dimensions to see the fault lines. Dedicated page for the TFP community: https://votto.app/freepress

Check it out if you like interesting cross-tabs and cool charts like I do! Meant to be more like a living vibe check than a traditional survey, so don’t expect question statements to read like typical, dry polling mush.

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