It’s Tuesday, April 21. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Patrick McGee on Tim Cook’s legacy at Apple. Arthur Brooks on why American Catholics don’t have to choose between Trump and the pope. A study finds anti-Zionism distorts moral judgment. Can a former Republican lieutenant governor win as a Democrat? And much more.

But first: Can you escape AI disruption—or should you embrace it?

Around a year ago we published an essay about how the world was about to change—and what you should do about it. “AI Will Change What It Is to Be Human. Are We Ready?” asked the headline of the piece. In the opening line, Tyler Cowen and Avital Balwit—no AI doomers—posed another question: “Are we helping create the tools of our own obsolescence?”

That question has grown only more urgent since last spring, with AI technology advancing at an eye-watering pace. Today, we bring you two stories about how AI is changing how we work—and two radically different approaches to the question on everyone’s mind: Will I survive the AI revolution?

Up first, River Page visits a trade school to investigate the idea that as the AI “jobpocalypse” comes for white-collar professions like lawyers and accountants, people who work with their hands (think plumbers and electricians) will remain safe. But does the logic really hold, or is “learn a trade” the new “learn to code”—a meaningless slogan that is no match for the fearsome disruption already underway? Read River’s piece to find out.

For another perspective on the disruptive power of this new technology, we turn to futurist Jamie Metzl. He’s just published a book about AI—with AI. And no, this is not a tale of a writer caught in an AI authorship scandal. In fact, it’s right there on the cover: “By Jamie Metzl and GPT-5.” Jamie argues that you don’t need to dismiss the risks of the AI revolution to harness its miraculous power.

—Oliver Wiseman

Will Apple’s New Chief Think Different? Patrick McGee Apple CEO Tim Cook announced he plans to step down after 14 years on Monday. John Ternus, the company’s hardware engineering chief, has been named his successor. Patrick McGee, who wrote the book on perhaps the most fateful decision of Cook’s time at the helm, looks at what Ternus brings to the job, and why the company is a long way from the pirate ship run by Steve Jobs. If Jobs himself returned to Cupertino today, as one of his former colleagues put it, “he’d probably find himself retrained on ‘collaborative communication norms’ by HR.” Read full story

Arthur Brooks: What’s a Good Catholic to Do? Arthur Brooks After Donald Trump called the pope “weak” and cut funding to Catholic Charities, American Catholics are being asked to choose between their country and their church. In his latest column, Arthur Brooks, a practicing Catholic, argues the choice is a false one. Read full story

Moral Inversion and the Iran War Zack Dulberg and Adam Louis-Klein A new study finds that people with strongly anti-Zionist views are more likely to rate the human-rights records of authoritarian regimes—Iran, China, North Korea—more favorably than democratic ones. Zack Dulberg and Adam Louis-Klein argue this isn’t a coincidence: Anti-Zionism, they contend, systematically distorts moral judgment, turning oppressors into victims and victims into oppressors. Read full story

Democrats Are Ready to Reclaim Georgia. Is a Former Republican the Man for the Job? Jonas Du Geoff Duncan was a conservative Republican lieutenant governor who backed Georgia’s six-week abortion ban, supported constitutional carry, and opposed Medicaid expansion. Now he’s running for governor as a Democrat—and apologizing for all of it. Jonas Du profiles a candidate who’s betting that being the most prominent Republican to stand up to Trump is enough to win over a party he spent his career opposing. Read full story

Has America Fought Well in the Iran War? With Mick Ryan Aaron MacLean On School of War, our new podcast where Aaron MacLean (CBS News National Security Analyst) sits down with top military strategists and decision-makers, retired Australian Major General Mick Ryan assesses America’s performance in the Iran war: Is the conflict winding down or just beginning? How does it connect to the Pacific theater? And are the U.S. and its adversaries adapting fast enough for what comes next? Listen on

MORE FROM THE FREE PRESS

THE NEWS

(Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)