It’s Tuesday, April 21. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Patrick McGee on Tim Cook’s legacy at Apple. Arthur Brooks on why American Catholics don’t have to choose between Trump and the pope. A study finds anti-Zionism distorts moral judgment. Can a former Republican lieutenant governor win as a Democrat? And much more.
But first: Can you escape AI disruption—or should you embrace it?
Around a year ago we published an essay about how the world was about to change—and what you should do about it. “AI Will Change What It Is to Be Human. Are We Ready?” asked the headline of the piece. In the opening line, Tyler Cowen and Avital Balwit—no AI doomers—posed another question: “Are we helping create the tools of our own obsolescence?”
That question has grown only more urgent since last spring, with AI technology advancing at an eye-watering pace. Today, we bring you two stories about how AI is changing how we work—and two radically different approaches to the question on everyone’s mind: Will I survive the AI revolution?
Up first, River Page visits a trade school to investigate the idea that as the AI “jobpocalypse” comes for white-collar professions like lawyers and accountants, people who work with their hands (think plumbers and electricians) will remain safe. But does the logic really hold, or is “learn a trade” the new “learn to code”—a meaningless slogan that is no match for the fearsome disruption already underway? Read River’s piece to find out.
For another perspective on the disruptive power of this new technology, we turn to futurist Jamie Metzl. He’s just published a book about AI—with AI. And no, this is not a tale of a writer caught in an AI authorship scandal. In fact, it’s right there on the cover: “By Jamie Metzl and GPT-5.” Jamie argues that you don’t need to dismiss the risks of the AI revolution to harness its miraculous power.
—Oliver Wiseman
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Jamie Metzl coauthored with ChatGPT- his revised “ Ten Commandments”
He posted about it on X a week or two ago - I responded there as well
I admire Mr Metzl work on The Origins of Covid - he knew early on that the Voronezh was a Gain of Function engineered virus made in China.Mr Metzel is a scholar of China and is fluent in the language , A PhD from Oxford and a law degree from Harvard
He worked for in both Bill Clinton and Barak Hussein Obama administration
He worked in the National Security Council and the Asia Society under Richard Holbrook
He is a Proud Democrat
He posted the following on AOC
“I am a Democrat. I would never support AOC for president. It would be suicidal for the Democratic Party to choose a far left extremist as our candidate.”
He has brave,y speak out against Hamas and against not only the far right ( as one would expect from a Dem, but against the “ far left “ in his own party. He is unwilling to admit that this group is now the mainstream of his party
He calls both Hasan Piker and Nick Fuentes “ enemies of America’s democratic values”
https://x.com/jamiemetzl/status/2042642681508073493?s=46
He I called for the 25 th Amendment to be invoked on Trump after Trumps post pictir3 of Trump “; healing the sick “:https://x.com/jamiemetzl/status/2043708548891242597?s=46
Here he is on 4/5/26
I am a Democrat and a lifelong human rights advocate. I very much hope America is as successful as possible in our war with Iran and that the Iranian regime will be neutered. I fully support our troops. Any Americans who think otherwise should be condemned.”
In sum
He is an unusual Democrat who isn’t afraid to buck his Party publicly and that is admirable
He is one of the only brilliant intellectuals still in the Democratic Party - I can’t think of another
He calls things honestly the way he sees them rather than spout the party lies
The Ten Commandments require no revision
Progressivism is not liberalism - it is liberalism run amok so that it is actually regressive and destructive
Free Press fam — because I'm a dork and love cross-tabs and opinion data on topics like these, I built an interactive app to gauge how different communities stack up on a variety of takes across different dimensions to see the fault lines. Dedicated page for the TFP community: https://votto.app/freepress
Check it out if you like interesting cross-tabs and cool charts like I do! Meant to be more like a living vibe check than a traditional survey, so don’t expect question statements to read like typical, dry polling mush.