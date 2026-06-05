I Am Not a Robot (but My Boyfriend Was)

For a year, tech writer Joanna Stern turned herself into an AI guinea pig. She let artificial intelligence into every corner of her life: testing robot assistants, commuting in autonomous vehicles, reading AI bedtime stories to her children, and even going on a road trip with her AI boyfriend, Evan.
That experiment became her new book, I Am Not a Robot. …
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