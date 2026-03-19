Hunting Humans for Sport

For tickets to a live recording with Jon Meacham in Philadelphia, CLICK HERE and register. Use code TFP for a 20 percent discount.
Richard Connell’s 1924 short story “The Most Dangerous Game” tells of a hyper-sophisticated aristocrat who hunts human beings for sport on his private island.
In this episode, best-selling author, screenwriter, and former Nav…
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