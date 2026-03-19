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Hunting Humans for Sport
Shilo Brooks
53M
Former Navy SEAL sniper Jack Carr breaks down ‘The Most Dangerous Game.’
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For tickets to a live recording with Jon Meacham in Philadelphia, CLICK HERE and register. Use code TFP for a 20 percent discount.

Richard Connell’s 1924 short story “The Most Dangerous Game” tells of a hyper-sophisticated aristocrat who hunts human beings for sport on his private island.

In this episode, best-selling author, screenwriter, and former Nav…

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Shilo Brooks
Shilo Brooks is President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Professor of Practice in the Department of Political Science at SMU, and host of the podcast Old School. Winner of Princeton University’s Phi Beta Kappa teaching award, he has also taught at the University of Virginia, the University of Colorado, and Bowdoin College.
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