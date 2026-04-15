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How Trump’s Blockade of Iran Actually Works with Sal Mercogliano
Aaron MacLean
44M
The maritime history and shipping expert unpacks the latest developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sal Mercogliano, associate professor of history at Campbell University and host of the What’s Going on with Shipping YouTube channel, joins the show once again to discuss the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz imposed by United States Central Command. How might this blockade unfold? Is it a tactic to bring Iran back to the negotiating table, or a st…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Military
Iran

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