President Donald Trump early Saturday morning removed the greatest source of instability in the Western Hemisphere: Nicolás Maduro. In a dramatic raid, U.S. special forces snatched the Venezuelan strongman and his wife, Cilia Flores, and brought both to American soil.

By afternoon, Trump made clear that the intervention in Venezuela wouldn’t end there. “We are going to run the country,” he said in a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. “We can’t take a chance that somebody else takes over Venezuela that doesn’t have the good of the Venezuelan people in mind.” And he promised an eventual transfer of power to the Venezuelan people, saying the U.S. would govern “until such a time as a proper transition can take place.”