On Friday, President Donald Trump gave Hamas a Sunday deadline to respond to his peace proposal to end the Gaza war. Hours later, the Iran-backed terrorist group replied, agreeing to release all the hostages and enter into negotiations for a permanent ceasefire. At the same time, Hamas stated that hostages will be released only “with the provision of the field conditions necessary for the exchange process.”

On Friday evening, Trump announced: “Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly. . . this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.”

Trump’s ambitious plan provides for, among other things, the prompt release of Israeli hostages; disarming Hamas, demilitarizing the territory, and deradicalizing the population; increased humanitarian aid to, and rebuilding of, Gaza; the formation of a technocratic government; the introduction into Gaza of an “International Stabilization Force”; and reform of the Palestinian Authority (PA) as the crucial precondition for launching a “credible pathway” to a Palestinian state.