On Friday, Hamas said yes to Trump’s peace plan. Or did it? The terror group announced its “approval of releasing all occupation prisoners—both living and remains—according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange.”

But then the statement added that “In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details.”

Hamas also said it was ready “to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.”