It’s been 12 days since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home near Tucson, Arizona. Footage from a doorbell camera near Nancy Guthrie’s front door showing a masked man with a gun only deepened the mystery about what happened to her, where she is, and what investigators are doing to find her.

I asked Danny Coulson, who launched the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Hostage Rescue Team, to evaluate the investigation, explain what is going on behind the scenes, and interpret the scant details that have emerged so far.

Coulson isn’t part of the Guthrie investigation, but he worked at the FBI for 33 years, including as deputy assistant director. He led the investigation into the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 and operations that led to the recovery of over 300 hostages. His responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.