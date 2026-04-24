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How the British Army Learned to Win, with Huw Davies
Aaron MacLean
52M
Eighteenth-century military history can teach us a lot about modern warfare.

Huw Davies, an associate dean and professor of British military history at King’s College London and author of several books, including The Wandering Army, joins School of War to discuss what the 18th-century British Army can teach us about modern warfare. How does battlefield failure drive military innovation? How did institutions of the past respond t…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
Military
Europe
History

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