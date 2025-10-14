After enduring months of abuse on Reddit, a group of Jewish moderators finally secured a meeting with company officials in May 2024. The moderators, volunteers who enforce the rules of a subreddit, had been pleading with Reddit for months to enforce its own rules against antisemitism, which soared after October 7, 2023.

The derogatory slur “Zionazi” was being used over 2,000 times a month in comments on Reddit posts, according to publicly available data collected by moderators. New accounts flooded the r/Jewish and r/Israel subreddits with harassment, including Holocaust-themed usernames and direct threats. “Kill Jews” appeared hundreds of times a month in Reddit comments.