How Reddit Built the World’s First ‘Digital Ghetto’
‘Zionazi’ and ‘Kill Jews’ have flourished in the site’s online comments, and Jewish moderators say their concerns were brushed aside.
After enduring months of abuse on Reddit, a group of Jewish moderators finally secured a meeting with company officials in May 2024. The moderators, volunteers who enforce the rules of a subreddit, had been pleading with Reddit for months to enforce its own rules against antisemitism, which soared after October 7, 2023.
The derogatory slur “Zionazi” was being used over 2,000 times a month in comments on Reddit posts, according to publicly available data collected by moderators. New accounts flooded the r/Jewish and r/Israel subreddits with harassment, including Holocaust-themed usernames and direct threats. “Kill Jews” appeared hundreds of times a month in Reddit comments.