“I instantly went numb.”

Jay Asher is describing the moment he knew his career was over.

It was February 2018, and the rumors had been swirling for days, as a #MeToo reckoning descended upon the world of young adult fiction. At that time, in that world, Asher was a star: the acclaimed author of four novels, including the internationally best-selling Thirteen Reasons Why, which had been adapted into a hit Netflix show that was about to release its second season.

He doesn’t talk about that show now, or about his career as an author. Instead, when he meets new people, he pretends he’s never written anything at all. “I hide that part of me from everyone I meet because it leads to questions,” he told me. “I don’t let myself get into getting-to-know-you conversations anymore.”

All because of accusations made eight years ago, in the comments section of a blog post from School Library Journal, a publishing trade magazine. To be clear: Asher has never been formally accused, in any forum, of harassing or harming a woman—nor ever investigated, let alone found guilty, for such an offense. But he has lost pretty much everything—not just his identity as an author but his agent, his publisher, his livelihood, and his reputation. His marriage is over. He’s been virtually unemployable since it happened, he says (do an internet search for his name and you’ll understand why) and his life savings are gone. And his downfall started with anonymous comments like these: