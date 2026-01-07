The Free Press
Bari Weiss: Our Expanding Newsroom
How Cuba Propped Up Maduro
Coleman Hughes
1HR 10M
Cuban journalist Gelet Martínez explains how Havana built and exported its repressive state apparatus to Venezuela.

Over the weekend, an American operation targeting military sites in Venezuela, and capturing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, shocked the world. As the dust settles, the future of this once prosperous country, hollowed out into a failed state, remains uncertain.

Gelet Martínez Fragela, a Cuban activist and journalist who has spent years closely tra…

Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Venezuela
Cuba
Latin America

