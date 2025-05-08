The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Tags:
Chicago
Health
Politics
Policing
Make a comment
Comments
23
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Rich bug's avatar
Rich bug
3m

“Minor” edits to a Kamala Harris interview which earned 60 Minutes an award for….get this…editing. You cannot make this up. Be better than this FP.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Art Wilkins's avatar
Art Wilkins
7m

Chicago, Canada … where are the good people?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice