Honestly: The Inflation Economy: What You Need to Know
If you’re confused about what is happening with the economy right now, so are we. Why is inflation up 8.5%? Who’s to blame? Is it the Democrats? Or everyone that’s been pushing easy money?
What should we do in the long term? The short term? Should we be renting? Buying? Good time to get into the market? Or should we be putting a couple thousand away under the mattress? Or into crypto?
Today, Tyler Cowen is here to answer all of your burning questions about the economy. Cowen is a professor at George Mason, runs one of the most useful blogs on the internet (it’s called Marginal Revolution), and is widely considered one of the most influential economists in the country. Cowen, as always, reminds us that conversations about money are often much bigger than money – that at the heart of the conversation about the state of the dollar are fundamental questions about institutional distrust and broken cultural incentives. Cowen helps us answer those questions, too.
Wonderful podcast, Bari. Mr. Cowen is spot on even though he neglects Biden stopping all cheap energy development which is the root of ALL costs in American life. Food, lumber, carpet, furniture, clothes, gasoline, plastic - everything you touch in life is affected by energy costs. You cut supply when demand increases... the price rises. For all.
Interest rates... In the fall of 2018 interest rates hit 4.5% to 'slow the red hot(Trump) economy down'. I know as my family was poised to purchase our lake home and the sudden rise in interest rates torpedoed the sale.
W: Yes, he spent like a drunken sailor and both parties manipulate interest rates to their gain, not the People's.
Cowen seems like a good guy, keep him on. He is very right on many things.
From a guy who has been in manufacturing for 25 years and is at the bottom end of all of government's bad choices for the People on the ground. I hate the saying that 'the rich gets richer', but it is always the case; my middle class business owner friends lost their businesses during Covid while the billionaires doubled their wealth.