Today we’re bringing you the latest episode of Breaking History, the podcast where I go back in time, in order to make sense of the present. The last episode told the story of the intellectual godfather of today’s pro-Palestine protesters. This week, as the Trump administration ups the ante with Beijing, imposing vast tariffs on Chinese goods, I’m going back nearly 200 years, to the Opium War, to explain how economic wars can turn into something deadly. Listen to the episode, which features voices from both the past and present, here:

