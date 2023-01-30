He Just Doesn’t Want to Murder You

The screenshot, taken from dating app Hinge, shows software engineer Evan,* with thick black hair and a big, toothy smile. His profile says he is 5 feet 8 inches and graduating from Berkeley. Underneath reads a caption:

“Evan, 26 🚩🚩🚩”

The way the screenshot is positioned, it looks like Evan is gazing at the red flags next to his name.

Evan’s profile had been posted anonymously on the Facebook group “Are We Dating The Same Guy? | New York City NYC”—which started in March 2022 as a place where women compare notes on men. It currently has more than 82,000 members.

In the past year, scores of similar Facebook groups have sprung up across the U.S. in cities including Charlotte, Philadelphia, Tampa, St. Louis, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, and Austin, and in far-flung locales such as Kosovo, Melbourne, and Thailand. Some have more than 30,000 members, others less than a hundred. Almost anybody can join as long as you agree to a few rules. One requirement is usually a variation of this: Do you swear that you will not screenshot or share anything found in this group with anyone outside of this group? This is vitally important to the integrity of our group and safety of our members.

There are rules against “bullying, gaslighting, shaming, victim blaming, or aggressive behavior,” too. But regardless of the Fight Club–style bylaws, the groups are pretty much a free-for-all.

The anonymous woman who posted about Evan regaled her group with stories about their four-month relationship before he dumped her.

“He struggles with empathy,” she wrote. “He also never tells you what he needs and expects you to guess what he needs.”

“He sounds like a classic love bomber to me,” opined one commenter, whose profile photo shows her posing on an Adirondack chair with a corgi.

“Borderline personality disorder,” another commenter snarked.

“This push and pull is part of the hunt if he is a covert narcissist,” said a third. “They are skilled predators and usually have had this same relationship over and over again.”

Another: “Textbook narc.”

Dozens of similar comments followed, speculating about Evan and his various pathologies.

“Are We Dating The Same Guy” is ostensibly a place where women can detect if a dude they’re seeing is also seeing someone else. Members claim their intentions are benign—righteous, even. Take this New York commenter who said, “This group is a place for women to protect and empower other women while warning each other of men who might be liars, cheaters, abusers, or exhibit any type of toxic or dangerous behavior.”

The women, sometimes posting anonymously, share identifying information about the men: screenshots from text messages and dating apps, photos, or just descriptions (“Anyone have any intel on a Korean guy named Eun whose [sic] been on hinge?”). They ask the group if there’s anything they should know: fetishes, faux pas, unbecoming track records.

And, oh, there always are.

Whenever a new photo and description goes up, women in the group are immediately alerted to the red meat, and—with him—the red flags.

Red flags, according to the New York group, include wearing rings, working in the NYPD or FDNY, being a comedian, being 5 feet 7 inches or shorter, being Parisian, not removing pictures of an ex from Instagram, removing pictures of an ex from Instagram, not liking holidays, working as a corporate lawyer, suggesting coffee or drinks instead of a sit-down dinner for a first date, and being named Jason.

One guy was accused of having “like, bad dark energy.” And the indictments turn darker still.

Christian Bale as serial killer Patrick Bateman in American Psycho (Photo via Alamy)

A man named Brad garnered 160 not-so-nice comments. He’d met up with Susan, who brought this story to the group, for drinks after matching on Tinder. A few months later, he had offered to fly her to a city he said he was going to for work, and, anyway, Susan got irked and ghosted him. Other women quickly agreed that yes, Brad was probably a human trafficker or “some other sort of controlling sick person” or even “a serial killer.” (On posts like these, some commenters offer background check services that other group members pay monthly fees for.)

Now, it’s possible that “Are We Dating The Same Guy?” saved Susan from a dark fate. Bad things can happen. And the brutal quadruple murders in Idaho on November 13, 2022, are one horrific example where social media may have played a role. Police arrested 28-year-old criminology student Bryan Kohlberger for the crime, and he is accused of following his three female victims on Instagram. TikTok videos from women claiming to have gone on Tinder dates with the suspect went viral in the wake of the killing spree.

But here are the facts. There were 24,576 homicides in 2020 compared to 200,955 accidental deaths, according to the CDC. You’re about twice as likely to die from an unintentional fall, for example, than be murdered. Also: The lion’s share of murder victims, about 80 percent, are men. Meanwhile, the FBI estimates that less than one percent of murders committed in any given year are carried out by serial killers.

While every single murder is horrific and the desire to prevent them is understandable, it’s a fiction to think an anonymous whisper campaign on Facebook is the antidote to such crimes.

The women—or, to use the parlance of the group, “ladies”—say they’re all about supporting each other. “This group has always been a space where we can warn each other and protect each other from bad guys,” wrote the New York group’s creator in a November post. But the exercise is closer to a crowdsourced surveillance state than an earnest attempt to identify the next Ted Bundy.

Where did all of this come from? How did we get from he’s just not that into you to he’s probably going to kill you?

One reason: Women seem to love murder.

The fairer sex makes up 73 percent of true crime podcast listeners and 80 percent of the attendees of CrimeCon, a true crime convention held this year in Orlando, which will set you back anywhere from $300 to $1,500. Women also read true crime books at higher rates than men.

We also seem to be more interested when the victims are women themselves: Take the 2014 podcast Serial, which told the story of Hae Min Lee and her boyfriend Adnan Syed, who was accused of her murder. Or the tragedy of Gabby Petito, whose fiancé confessed to killing her in a note before killing himself. Or NXIVM, the sex cult whose leader had the women in his harem branded with his initials. Or all the shows and movies about Ted Bundy. There is something about true crime that we cannot get enough of, and it’s been that way long before it was a podcast category. Law & Order began airing in 1990, Dateline in 1992. And before that, In Cold Blood, and even longer ago, the frenzied coverage of Jack the Ripper in the late 1800s.

But none of this explains why a bunch of apparently sane women on Facebook are convinced they just had a martini with the Zodiac Killer.

Two things have changed since Jack the Ripper stalked his victims—and even since Nancy Grace hit the airwaves.

Drew Barrymore in the 1996 slasher hit Scream (Photo via Alamy)

First, we are safer at this moment than we have ever been before. Though crime in many American cities is on the rise, violent crime is way down overall compared to its peak in the nineties, and the murder rate in cities is lower too. But it just doesn’t feel that way.

Perhaps it’s hard to wrap the most primitive part of our minds around the fact that there are fewer predators and less risk of dying unexpectedly—so we continue to imagine those things. In the absence of real danger, we have recast what was once understood as standard emotional bruising—ghosting, lack of consideration, signals lost in translation—as something far worse, far more sinister, indicative of a deeper pathology that you escaped by the skin of your teeth.

And second: technology. Apps like Citizen, Nextdoor, and Neighbors let us know if a mom was mugged in the neighborhood nearby and make us terrified we’ll be next. Even if muggings (or worse) were always common, they’re far more visible now, and thus seem more likely. What’s more, closed-circuit security systems are no longer just for celebrities or politicians, but for the everyman, too. Tracking devices for our valuables and location-sharing apps for our loved ones have saturated our day-to-day. “Smart” doorbells like Ring or Arlo seem to have more spyware than a nuclear submarine, and won’t set you back more than a couple hundred bucks. Danger lurks around every corner, while the promise of 100% safety is permanently on sale.

That combination has turned us into a toxic brew of paranoid, teched-up Stasi—and these Facebook groups are the perfect example.

But there’s another key element at play. The “Are We Dating The Same Guy?” groups have a much more obvious cultural origin.

Just as #MeToo exploded in late 2017, former New Republic editor Moira Donegan put out the Shitty Media Men list, a crowdsourced spreadsheet that cataloged the bad behavior of male journalist types, accusing them of a range of crimes from unwanted flirting to rape. It was a flashpoint that divided many people, who thought it either represented feminist payback or degraded everyone who participated in it.

Proponents of the list felt that, while the men’s bad behavior might not qualify as criminal, or fireable, it was still bad, and still deserved to be punished. And even if a few mistakes were made along the way, if it prevented another assault, wasn’t that a fair trade? As one of the list’s anonymous contributors told New York magazine a few months ago, “It was the most fun thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

The problem was that some of the men on the list lost their jobs and still swear they’re innocent. In 2018, one of those men, Stephen Elliott, filed a defamation suit against Donegan and other contributors. The case is now headed for court.

Jamie Lee Curtis in the 1978 horror franchise Halloween (Photo via Alamy)

And this is how we arrive at “Are We Dating The Same Guy?”—with hundreds of thousands of women across America sharing stories or weighing in on them, steering the narrative in hitherto unimaginable directions. We’re no longer passive consumers of true crime stories. We’re participants.

And so what? Why not let the amateur sleuths in “Are We Dating The Same Guy?” have some fun? Where’s the harm in that?

For starters, the groups give men too much agency—and women too little. Does every relationship go bad as a result of an exceptionally calculating dude out to manipulate and harm women? Do women really need thousands of strangers to tell them whether they should hop on a plane to meet a stranger in a random city? It’s not hard to imagine the chumps pilloried in “Are We Dating The Same Guy” taking the Stephen Elliott route.

It’s also super judgy in a way that imposes a sad conformity on the female members who post. Who’s to say you shouldn’t split the bill? Or sleep with several people? Or date someone named Spencer, which, according to one commenter, is a “rich boy name. Just like Brock Turner”—the Stanford freshman convicted of sexual assault.

Nor is the group immune to the bile we’ve come to expect from so many online spaces, some of which was directed at that poor bastard Brad: “I could bet he is Jewish he has such that Jewish boy look,” one commenter wrote. “And I’m sure his name isn’t even brad!!”

Proponents say “Are We Dating The Same Guy” just formalizes and amplifies the “whisper networks” that have existed for centuries, warning damsels of the rotten apples in their midst. But those networks weren’t 5G. There was no permanent record. It was harder to damage someone else, which often seems to be the point of “Are We Dating The Same Guy?”

Instead of helping women find The One or dodge The Killer, the group fuels their paranoia. Social media platforms that started with these big, utopian dreams of connecting everyone everywhere have descended into dystopian chaos, leaving us with even fewer meaningful relationships and greater delusions. It’s highly unlikely that some guy is plotting all the ways he’s going to make you his, even if that means stuffing your body in his trunk.

Remember the tough love meted out on Sex and the City: He’s just not that into you?

Today it might be helpful to level with a friend, perhaps one at risk of posting in these groups, by telling her: He just doesn’t want to murder you.

Yes, men can be aggressive, annoying, selfish, crude, obnoxious, flaky, stupid, uncaring, confusing, commitment-phobic, and a lot of other things. But they’re usually not incels or sex traffickers. They’re usually not evil or psychopathic enough to be serial killers. All those dudes you met on Hinge or Bumble who seem dodgy are usually just a boring bundle of XY chromosomes who, like you, are evolutionarily programmed to seek out mates, who aren’t so sure how one goes about that anymore, and who didn’t choose to be named Jason. Or Spencer.

*The names of all people discussed on “Are We Dating The Same Guy?” have been changed.

Suzy Weiss is a reporter and columnist for The Free Press. For the tenth anniversary of Tinder, she profiled a generation of men who have only known a world with dating apps. You can read that story here.

