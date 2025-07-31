This column is an adaptation of a recent episode of the “Ask Haviv Anything” podcast. For more on the podcast, visit this link.

Tomorrow morning at 9am EST, please join Haviv Rettig Gur and aid expert Yotam Polizer for a conversation about this important topic.

Israel is fighting three wars in Gaza: a ground war, a humanitarian aid war, and an information war. They are all inextricably intertwined—and nothing has made that clearer than the global outcry over the question of hunger.

As mounting evidence emerges of widespread hunger in Gaza, Israel has allowed daily pauses in fighting to permit it to distribute a surge in humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, blame for the crisis has been cast upon Israel, who so far has offered almost no explanation or clarity on what went wrong. Politics has muddled policy and prevented both the development and publicity of a serious plan.

How is it that a leadership that demonstrated astonishing competence in the 12-day war with Iran has stumbled this badly to explain and execute any coherent strategy in Gaza?