Has the Democratic Tea Party Arrived?
Primary contests in Maine and Texas could show us where the Democratic Party is going—but buyer beware when it comes to progressives who alienate moderates.
Upgrade to Listen
1
A political party’s voters, fed up with losses recorded by the party’s more moderate, establishment candidates, rebel against the party’s leaders, pressuring them to do things like stop compromising and shut down the government, while promoting candidates who fire up the base but falter in general elections.
I’m obviously describing the Tea Party, the political movement that gripped the Republican Party in the early half of the 2010s before being subsumed by Trumpism in the latter half of the decade.
Is it now the Democratic Party’s turn in the barrel?
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In