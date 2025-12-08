A political party’s voters, fed up with losses recorded by the party’s more moderate, establishment candidates, rebel against the party’s leaders, pressuring them to do things like stop compromising and shut down the government, while promoting candidates who fire up the base but falter in general elections.

I’m obviously describing the Tea Party, the political movement that gripped the Republican Party in the early half of the 2010s before being subsumed by Trumpism in the latter half of the decade.

Is it now the Democratic Party’s turn in the barrel?