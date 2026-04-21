Has America Fought Well in the Iran War? With Mick Ryan

Major General Mick Ryan (Ret.), Australian Army—Senior Fellow for Military Studies at the Lowy Institute, adjunct fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and author of the Futura Doctrina Substack—joins School of War to assess the current state of the war in Iran. Is the conflict entering a postmortem phase, or are we still deep in…
Start Your Free Trial to Unlock This Story
Support our journalism and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is. Get your first 7 days free.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
Share article