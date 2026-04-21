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Has America Fought Well in the Iran War? With Mick Ryan
Aaron MacLean
36M
The military strategist analyzes the state of the war, America’s performance, and how the conflict is shaping a broader global struggle.

Major General Mick Ryan (Ret.), Australian Army—Senior Fellow for Military Studies at the Lowy Institute, adjunct fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and author of the Futura Doctrina Substack—joins School of War to assess the current state of the war in Iran. Is the conflict entering a postmortem phase, or are we still deep in…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Military
Iran

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