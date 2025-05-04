If ever you need an example of how backlash politics makes for strange bedfellows, look no further than the unholy alliance between the MAGA Sphere and Hollywood’s most notorious Democratic sex offender.

Harvey Weinstein is back in court this month for a retrial, after his 2020 conviction for rape was overturned by New York City’s Court of Appeals. And chief among those advocating not just for his acquittal but his innocence on all charges is none other than Candace Owens—as in, the same Candace Owens who was ousted from The Daily Wire for such scintillating social insights as “If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine,” and “Hollywood is run by sinister Jewish gangs.”

Owens might seem like an unlikely champion for Weinstein, who in addition to being Jewish was once one of Hollywood’s most prominent and generous Democratic Party supporters. And Weinstein, though he’s hardly in a position to be picky, might once have balked at having someone as kooky as Owens in his corner. But that was the old world, where the vibe had not yet shifted and things still mostly made sense. In our current, bizarro cultural moment, led by a newly anointed political class hell-bent on undoing the excesses of the woke era, the extremely online right has apparently determined that Weinstein is the enemy of their enemy, and hence their friend.