Harvard's War Against Its Superstar Black Professor
A new documentary casts light on the story of Roland Fryer.
Roland Fryer, an economics professor at Harvard, is a superstar by any measure. At the age of 30, he became the youngest black person ever to receive tenure at the Harvard. The MacArthur Foundation declared him a genius in 2011. And in 2015 Fryer won the prestigious John Bates Clark Medal, given yearly to the most promising economist under 40.
Then, out of the blue in 2018, the university launched an investigation into claims that Fryer was guilty of sexual harassment. The harassment in question amounted to a handful of unseemly jokes and text messages. But that didn’t stop Fryer’s inquisitors from suspending him without pay for two years and shutting down his lab.
It was an unbelievable turn of events. Abandoned at birth by his mother, Fryer clawed his way out of poverty to land a spot at the University of Texas, Arlington, earned his Ph.D. at Penn State, done postdoctoral research at the University of Chicago with the Nobel Laureate Gary Becker, and, finally, wound up at Harvard, where he eventually met his wife, a biologist, and became one of the university’s most celebrated professors.
What happened to Roland Fryer? And why? Was the sin in question the jokes and messages? Or had Fryer put a target on his back because of his groundbreaking research on the sources of racial inequality? Was his real crime refusing to toe the party line? Those are the questions that the short documentary below tries to answer.
“Harvard Canceled Its Best Black Professor. Why?” is directed by Rob Montz and it runs just shy of 25 minutes. We’ve run a lot of pieces on the takeover of our universities. But sometimes the story of one person can break through more powerfully than anything else. We think the story of Roland Fryer does just that.
Watch it here:
Woke left loves minorities and immigrants, but only those that tow partly line or don't question dogma/religion. Any minority person or immigrant who doesn't fit the mold, is automatically danger, since he/she is living proof that their "teachings" are not universal truth and we cant have that.
I am an immigrant, married American wife. Her sister is super liberal/woke, so when ever I meet her friends, they have precived picture how immigrants are supposed to act or do, we all need to be die hard democrats (and super woke), hate republicans. Truth is usually completely different, since many immigrants came to USA for American dream, and not woke policies. Also many are socially and fiscally conservative people with strong family values.
I the beginning I tried to explain why I don't like democrats => sums up that I don't care for woke topics and care about economy and dont see immigrands or minorities as eternal victims of the system, it ended up every time with them assuming that I am right wing extremist. After several such events, I stopped voicing my opinions, for fear of being labeled.
I have never met, so bigoted and intolerant people as US woke left, there is 0 tolerance for different opinion, no intent to listened others point of view, facts are not relevant, reality doesn't exist.
Some times I ask myself how did we end up here? One of theories I have developed, is that these are product of helicopter parenting of 1990 and early 2000, when everyone got a trophy, everyone was always right everyone was special. Now these people are have entered workforce, and are unable to cope with reality that is not as they think it is. So instead of adapting to real world, they are trying to adapt world to they illiberal views.
The left has spent the past decade trying to sanctify and synergize persecution, ad hominem arguments/tactics, and epistemological bullshit into a club that can be wielded by our self-appointed moral gatekeepers to abuse and humiliate anyone who disagrees with them. Not a day goes by that you don't come across an example of this.