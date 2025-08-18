ALFRED, Ontario — In the middle of a farmer’s field in late July, an unmistakably American scene unfolded in a country that has turned definitively against America.

Forty miles east of Ottawa, some 200 devout Christians—young and old; white, black, and brown—gathered to support an American Christian rocker named Sean Feucht. The event felt more like some place in Texas than rural Ontario. From the stage, flanked by indigenous Canadians, Feucht opened with a prayer.

“Lord, I thank you. No matter how hard the media, the propaganda machine, the trolls, or the politicians try to undo the promises of God, we declare that your kingdom’s purposes will come to pass in Canada. Lord, we thank you for stirring a revival of hearts across this nation.”

He then turned to the indigenous participants and said, “One welcome from you is worth more than a hundred thousand trolls.”