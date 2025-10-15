For many Palestinians, the 20-point peace plan unveiled by Donald Trump in late September, backed publicly by eight Arab countries, sounded like a dream come true.

In the first place, it marked a dramatic departure from Trump’s proposal back in February that included “voluntary migration,” which would have meant relocating much of Gaza’s population abroad, with no guaranteed right to return to Gaza.

This time, the Trump administration laid out a step-by-step process: a ceasefire and the beginning of a phased pullback of Israeli troops, followed by the release of all the hostages held by Hamas and prisoners held by Israel. Finally, it includes the creation of an interim technocratic administration, backed and monitored by international actors, to steer Gaza’s reconstruction. Crucially, the proposal also insisted that Hamas lay down its arms—and that its senior leaders depart the territory entirely.

For a fleeting moment, it seemed as though something had shifted. The guns had gone quiet, the skies were clear, and people spoke—cautiously—of a different future.