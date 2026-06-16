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Christopher Cox
Christopher Cox served as senior associate counsel to the president (1986–1988), U.S. representative from California (1989–2005), and chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (2005–20009). His Woodrow Wilson: The Light Withdrawn was published in 2024.
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Great Americans
Voting
History
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