As a child, he was legally considered less than fully human.

A black man born in segregated Washington, D.C., in 1937, George Raveling and his family were second-class citizens, denied basic rights and dignities.

At age nine, his father died. At age 13, his mother was committed to an asylum. This could have been another sad story from a long time ago. Instead, his life became something beautiful and inspiring—a classic American story.