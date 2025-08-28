California governor Gavin Newsom has perfected the Trump troll. He’s won media plaudits in recent weeks for social media posts and press conferences mimicking the president’s style.

He types using all capital letters: “DONALD IS FINISHED—HE IS NO LONGER ‘HOT.’”

He issues threats: “DONALD TRUMP, IF YOU DO NOT STAND DOWN, WE WILL BE FORCED TO LEAD AN EFFORT TO REDRAW THE MAPS IN CA TO OFFSET THE RIGGING OF MAPS IN RED STATES.”