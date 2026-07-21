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Events
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Eric Carlson's avatar
Eric Carlson
4m

Our San Diego event was a bust. It was 82 and the noisy restaurant had no AC. One couple showed, surveyed the scene and left. The other couple never showed. The administrator refunded our fees but not the $29 parking. I asked someone from Free Press contact me. Nobody did.

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TFP Fact Checker's avatar
TFP Fact Checker
4m

Sensing a theme w/ these photos....

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