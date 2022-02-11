Feb 11 • 57M
Former Google CEO on Big Tech, Artificial Intelligence, Bitcoin and the Future
Eric Scmidt has been a pioneer at every chapter of the tech revolution… from the very beginnings of the internet to helming Google for more than a decade. Now, he’s focused on the next iteration of our digital world: artificial intelligence. His most recent book, written with Henry Kissinger and Daniel Huttenlocker, is called “The Age of AI: And our Human Future.” It investigates how AI is transforming the very foundations of what it means to be human.
Today, our quick question to Google’s former CEO is this: how long do we have until the robots take over?
