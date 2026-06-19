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Alex Berenson
Alex Berenson is a former New York Times reporter and the author of 13 novels, three non-fiction books, and the Unreported Truths Substack. His latest book, The Fatherhood Manifesto, was published in 2026 and is available on Amazon.
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