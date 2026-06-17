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Brad Wilcox
Brad Wilcox is a sociology professor at the University of Virginia and a senior fellow at the Institute for Family Studies. He is the author of Get Married: Why Americans Must Defy the Elites, Forge Strong Families, and Save Civilization (Harper Collins).
Tags:
Love & Relationships
Family
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