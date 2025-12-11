It feels like a lifetime ago that Elon Musk palled around with President Donald Trump and slept on the floor of an office just steps away from the White House. The world’s richest man was classified as a “special government employee” while leading the cost-cutting crusade known as DOGE.

In the latest sign that Musk is gone but not forgotten, some House Democrats will introduce legislation on Thursday aimed at closing what they claim are loopholes in federal law for special government employees (SGEs) like him.

The bill would ban many such employees and their companies from receiving over $1 million in funding per year from the agencies where they work, according to a copy of the bill’s text reviewed by The Free Press. The bill also would create a searchable database of SGEs. There now is no centralized tracking and disclosure system for such employees.