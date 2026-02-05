EXCLUSIVE: Moshe Davis on His Ouster by Mamdani
The new mayor replaced a “proud Zionist” with a controversial liberal activist to head New York City’s Office to Combat Antisemitism.
Upgrade to Listen
16
On Wednesday afternoon, Moshe Davis, executive director of the New York City Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, said he heard a knock on his door at City Hall. It was a Zohran Mamdani staffer there to deliver “unsurprising” news.
“We’re looking to go in a different direction,” he said the staffer told him.
To Davis, a 28-year-old Brooklyn native, it was clear what that direction meant.
“Look, I’m a loud, proud Jewish person with a kippah on my head, a proud Zionist,” he said. “This administration maybe felt that was too much for them.”
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In