On Wednesday afternoon, Moshe Davis, executive director of the New York City Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, said he heard a knock on his door at City Hall. It was a Zohran Mamdani staffer there to deliver “unsurprising” news.

“We’re looking to go in a different direction,” he said the staffer told him.

To Davis, a 28-year-old Brooklyn native, it was clear what that direction meant.

“Look, I’m a loud, proud Jewish person with a kippah on my head, a proud Zionist,” he said. “This administration maybe felt that was too much for them.”