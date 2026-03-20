A nonprofit group that works with popular Democratic political influencers is under investigation by the House Oversight Committee for “a disturbing pattern of activity” possibly intended to evade campaign finance disclosure rules.

In a letter Friday to Creator Collective, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, demanded information about a program called Chorus. Wired reported last August that it offered influencers as much as $8,000 per month to bolster Democratic talking points on social media. The outlet also reported that Creator Collective founder Graham Wilson, to whom Comer’s letter was addressed, told influencers in a Zoom call that their names would not show up on reports filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The letter, reviewed by The Free Press, said that the committee is examining possible efforts to “obscure the distinction between activities of legitimate journalists from campaign operatives.”