President Donald Trump’s administration lashed back at Harvard University on Wednesday, with the Department of Homeland Security cutting over $2.7 million in grants and threatening to cancel all student visas, according to a press release obtained exclusively by The Free Press. The move comes two days after Harvard refused to agree to a series of demands by the administration, and Harvard’s interim president Alan Garber said that the university “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.”

The DHS release states that Harvard is “unfit to be entrusted with taxpayer dollars.”