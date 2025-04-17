EXCLUSIVE: DHS Cuts Harvard Grants, Threatens Student Visas
Following the administration’s decision to freeze $2.2 billion in contracts, Homeland Security takes its own steps to punish America’s best-known university.
24
President Donald Trump’s administration lashed back at Harvard University on Wednesday, with the Department of Homeland Security cutting over $2.7 million in grants and threatening to cancel all student visas, according to a press release obtained exclusively by The Free Press. The move comes two days after Harvard refused to agree to a series of demands by the administration, and Harvard’s interim president Alan Garber said that the university “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.”
The DHS release states that Harvard is “unfit to be entrusted with taxpayer dollars.”
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events