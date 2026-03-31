Even as America Fights Iran, It’s Not Ready for China—with Eyck Freymann

Eyck Freymann, Hoover Fellow at Stanford University and author of Defending Taiwan: A Strategy to Prevent War with China, joins School of War to explain the complexities of deterring China aggression toward Taiwan. We discuss the shifting strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific, and what the wars in Ukraine and Iran mean for potential conflict there. W…
Start Your Free Trial to Unlock This Story
Support our journalism and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is. Get your first 7 days free.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
Share article