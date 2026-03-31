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Even as America Fights Iran, It’s Not Ready for China—with Eyck Freymann
Aaron MacLean
51M
What is Beijing learning from the war in Iran?
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Eyck Freymann, Hoover Fellow at Stanford University and author of Defending Taiwan: A Strategy to Prevent War with China, joins School of War to explain the complexities of deterring China aggression toward Taiwan. We discuss the shifting strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific, and what the wars in Ukraine and Iran mean for potential conflict there. W…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Military
Iran
China

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