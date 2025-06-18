After decades of running Gristedes Supermarkets, the iconic Manhattan-based grocery chain, billionaire John Catsimatidis says one thing could cause him to throw in the towel: if 33-year-old socialist Zohran Mamdani becomes the next mayor of New York City.

“We may consider closing our supermarkets and selling the business,” the 76-year-old entrepreneur told me. “We have other businesses. Thank God, we have other businesses.”

He went a step further, saying he might even move Red Apple Group, his conglomerate with assets in real estate, energy, and other industries, across the river.

“There’s the possibility we’d move our corporate offices to New Jersey. Why not?” he said. “Then you’d have four years of peace.”