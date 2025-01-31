This is what happened to me and my family one awful day in 2016: First, my lungs filled with blood clots. My blood-oxygen level dropped to nearly 80 percent, and doctors told me I might have a day to live. As I was literally wheeled into a cardiac ICU and told someone needed to summon my family, my wife called to say the Mayo Clinic had just informed her she had a rare, genetic, and incurable form of lung cancer.

That was nine years ago. We are still both here, thanks to God and the much-maligned “Big Pharma.”