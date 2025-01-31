Big Pharma Saved My Life
My wife and I are here thanks to God and the companies that develop lifesaving drugs.
2
This is what happened to me and my family one awful day in 2016: First, my lungs filled with blood clots. My blood-oxygen level dropped to nearly 80 percent, and doctors told me I might have a day to live. As I was literally wheeled into a cardiac ICU and told someone needed to summon my family, my wife called to say the Mayo Clinic had just informed her she had a rare, genetic, and incurable form of lung cancer.
That was nine years ago. We are still both here, thanks to God and the much-maligned “Big Pharma.”
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events