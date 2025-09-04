Over a platter of tuna rolls on Wednesday night near Grand Central Terminal, a top New York executive’s phone wouldn’t stop ringing.

“Have you heard the same rumor that I’ve heard about Adams?” he asked another power broker.

The rumor was that incumbent New York City mayor Eric Adams is about to quit a reelection campaign that he cannot possibly win, but has repeatedly insisted he will stay in no matter what. Whispers that Adams was going to drop out began to swirl on Tuesday. By Wednesday evening, the city’s one percent—some of the most prominent CEOs, real-estate developers, and politicians in the country—were wondering if the race they had written off as Zohran Mamdani’s to lose was suddenly back in play.