Things Worth Remembering: The Fight to Recover What Has Been Lost

Before the First World War, you might say that the tightrope walk between civilization and barbarism had been precarious. But civilization always managed to soldier on.

And yet something happened during the war that, I believe, Europe is still recovering from. The great French writer and aphorist Paul Valéry summed up part of it in his 1919 essay “The Crisis of the Mind”: “Everything has not been lost, but everything has sensed that it might perish.”