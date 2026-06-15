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Douglas Murray
Douglas Murray is the best-selling author of seven books, and is a regular contributor at the New York Post, National Review, and other publications. His work as a reporter has taken him to Iraq, North Korea, northern Nigeria, and Ukraine. Born in London, he now lives in New York.
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Barrett Burka MD's avatar
Barrett Burka MD
just now

Niall Ferguson, Douglas Murray together on FP. The only one missing is Victor Davis Hanson.

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Matt's avatar
Matt
1m

They sent a subscriber survey out at some point last year I believe. My only suggestion was more Douglas Murray. I feel heard. Or seen. Whatever. Happy news.

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