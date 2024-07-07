FOR FREE PEOPLE

Sign up here for our new daily newsletter: The Front Page!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

When Sir John Gielgud was called upon to eulogize the legendary actress Vivien Leigh, his well-stocked mind supplied the perfect words, writes Douglas Murray in his latest 'Things Worth Remembering' column.
The legendary actors Vivien Leigh and Sir John Gielgud in 1959. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Things Worth Remembering: The Last Word on Vivien Leigh

When Sir John Gielgud was called upon to eulogize the legendary actress, his well-stocked mind supplied the perfect words.

By Douglas Murray

July 7, 2024

Welcome to Douglas Murray’s column Things Worth Remembering, in which he presents great speeches from famous orators we should commit to heart. To listen to Douglas read from John Gielgud’s homage to Vivien Leigh, scroll to the end of this piece.

Of all the forms of public speaking, there is only one that I actually dread: the eulogy. I have had to give a speech at the funeral of someone very close to me only on a few occasions. But I would rank each as among the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.

I’m sure many readers have had to perform this task, and you will remember how, in the days or weeks before the eulogy is given, it consumes every moment of your thoughts. It seems impossible to do justice to the person’s life and say something that consoles the living while making sure you don’t break down into a big, slobbering, tearful mess.

To get through a eulogy you have to make sure you simultaneously show emotion without letting it overwhelm you. Many eulogists crack in the last sentence—think of Earl Spencer at the funeral of his sister, Princess Diana. You keep your grief in check, but when you see the end of the speech coming, for a moment you risk letting it all out.

This post is for paying subscribers only

Subscribe

Already have an account? Log in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments 46

Latest