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Douglas Murray: The Iranian Regime Means What It Says
Coleman Hughes
1HR 1M
Back at The Free Press, he joins Coleman Hughes to discuss the Iran deal, why the West keeps misreading the regime in Tehran, and the state of British politics after Keir Starmer’s resignation.
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Douglas Murray is back at The Free Press, where he started the column Things Worth Remembering. He is one of the most clear-eyed writers working today on the threats facing Western civilization, and I was glad to have him back on the show.

We started by looking at Britain, where Keir Starmer has just resigned after two years of achieving very little. Dou…

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Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
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