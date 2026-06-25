Douglas Murray: The Iranian Regime Means What It Says

Douglas Murray is back at The Free Press, where he started the column Things Worth Remembering. He is one of the most clear-eyed writers working today on the threats facing Western civilization, and I was glad to have him back on the show.
We started by looking at Britain, where Keir Starmer has just resigned after two years of achieving very little. Dou…
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