FOR FREE PEOPLE

Watch the The Free Press Live!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

Douglas Murray: What the British Government Wouldn’t Say
Mourners view a shrine to three girls who were killed in a knife attack in Southport, England on July 29, 2024. (Dan Kitwood via Getty Images)

Douglas Murray: What the British Government Wouldn’t Say

Over the summer, UK police threatened people who dared to speculate about the background of a killer. Now, they’ve admitted that he possessed an al-Qaeda manual.

By Douglas Murray

November 1, 2024

After the murder of three young girls at a dance class convulsed the UK this past summer, a rumor began that the murderer was an immigrant, and a potentially radical Muslim. This led to riots by anti-immigrant mobs and a few counter-riots by Muslim men. The authorities responded by clamping down on speech, with the government making it a crime to incite “racial hatred” or post “false communications.” As we wrote at the time, “The United Kingdom is prioritizing jailing its people for social media posts rather than addressing the causes of the violence.” 

One of the many targeted in the crackdown was our columnist Douglas Murray. In August, a clip was posted on X of an interview he gave in which he said the violence could have been avoided if the government had been willing to squarely face the tensions immigration was creating in Britain. The Labour Party’s former director of communications responded: “Think @MetPoliceUK might want to take a look at this book plug”—implying that Murray was worthy of interrogation and possible arrest. 

Thankfully, Murray was never arrested, but others were, for the crime of  “speculating” about the identity of the attacker, 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana, who turned out to be neither an immigrant nor a Muslim. But as Murray explains in the piece below, which we are reprinting from The Spectator, we now know that the UK government was guilty of hiding an important piece of information. Last week, it was revealed that the authorities had found an al-Qaeda training manual in Rudakubana’s possession. It suggests that some of the so-called purveyors of “fake news” might have hit on the truth.

—The Editors

There are certain rules in British public life that are worth noting. Such as this one: If someone is killed by a jihadist or someone who could plausibly be connected to immigration in any way, the British public will not be informed of the possible motive—or at least not until it becomes impossible to conceal it any longer.

Maintaining The Free
Press is Expensive!

To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.

Subscriber Benefits:

  • Unlimited Articles including weekly columns
  • Early access to live events
  • Access to the comments section
Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments 110

Latest