Over the course of his campaign, now-President Donald Trump said he would end taxes on tips. He promised to build “freedom cities” complete with flying cars. And, in an attempt to secure the endorsement of the Libertarian Party, he promised at their convention that he would commute the life sentence of Ross Ulbricht, the infamous founder of the online drug market Silk Road. “If you vote for me, on Day One, I will commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht,” Trump said. “We’re going to get him home.” Yesterday, Elon Musk posted on X, “Ross will be freed too,” and on the prediction market Kalshi, gamblers are putting the odds that Trump pardons Ulbricht at 95 percent.

That would be a mistake.