Mango and blueberry. Those two flavors went down in regulatory history when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the sale of fruit-flavored vapes last month, starting with those two flavors.

It was wonderful news for millions of Americans who want to quit smoking, the biggest cause of avoidable death. Adults overwhelmingly prefer flavored vape products as alternatives to smoking and are far more likely to use fruit-flavored vapes than menthol or tobacco flavored e-cigarettes to kick the habit.

Last month’s decision allows the company Glas to market to adults its Sapphire (blueberry) and Gold (mango) flavors. The device itself is the Fort Knox of vapes. Users must pair their device with an age-verified smartphone via Bluetooth, download an app, upload a selfie and a driver’s license image, and use the device near the paired phone.

But it seems that what’s good for adults is bad for teenagers. The American Lung Association pronounced the FDA’s decision “reckless,” and worried that flavors would lure teens into vaping. The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids accused the agency of “risking a resurgence of youth e-cigarette use.” And the American Academy of Pediatrics declared itself “deeply alarmed that these products will end up in the hands of young people.”

But how worried do we actually need to be about youth vaping? The facts are surprisingly reassuring.