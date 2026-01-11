Ever since the mass demonstrations began in Iran two weeks ago, President Donald Trump has offered more than just moral support. He has promised to attack the regime if it started killing protesters. It’s now time for Trump to make good on his promise.

On January 8, Iran’s regime shut down the internet and has used the occasion to turn the streets of its cities into abattoirs. According to Iran International, a London-based news outlet, an estimated 2,000 protesters have been slain in the past three days by the regime’s security forces. Precise figures are nearly impossible to obtain because of the digital blackout. But Iran International has obtained videos from hospitals that show mounting corpses from the shooting of citizens in the streets.

The good news is that Trump’s advisers are briefing him on military and cyber options to respond. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Trump will meet Tuesday with senior administration officials to discuss possible actions against Iran. The bad news is that the situation in Iran is getting dire and it’s unclear how much longer Iran’s people can be expected to march in the streets now that the Basij militia, Revolutionary Guard Corps, and regular army apparently have orders to use lethal force against them.